Who's Playing

Marist @ Manhattan

Current Records: Marist 9-17; Manhattan 10-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Manhattan Jaspers are heading back home. The Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Manhattan escaped with a win on Sunday against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Meanwhile, Marist beat the Niagara Purple Eagles 61-52 on Sunday.

Manhattan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Manhattan is now 10-15 while Marist sits at 9-17. The Jaspers are 3-6 after wins this year, the Red Foxes 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jaspers are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marist have won nine out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.