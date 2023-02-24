Who's Playing
Marist @ Manhattan
Current Records: Marist 9-17; Manhattan 10-15
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Manhattan Jaspers are heading back home. The Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Manhattan escaped with a win on Sunday against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.
Meanwhile, Marist beat the Niagara Purple Eagles 61-52 on Sunday.
Manhattan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Manhattan is now 10-15 while Marist sits at 9-17. The Jaspers are 3-6 after wins this year, the Red Foxes 4-4.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Jaspers are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marist have won nine out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 25, 2022 - Marist 74 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Manhattan 72 vs. Marist 66
- Dec 20, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 19, 2020 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 39
- Feb 26, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Marist 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 46
- Jan 08, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 30, 2018 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Manhattan 101 vs. Marist 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Manhattan 68 vs. Marist 67
- Jan 02, 2017 - Marist 90 vs. Manhattan 88
- Mar 03, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 13, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 73
- Dec 06, 2015 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 70