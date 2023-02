Who's Playing

Marist @ Manhattan

Current Records: Marist 9-17; Manhattan 10-15

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Manhattan escaped with a win on Sunday against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Meanwhile, Marist beat the Niagara Purple Eagles 61-52 on Sunday.

Manhattan is now 10-15 while Marist sits at 9-17. Manhattan is 3-6 after wins this year, the Red Foxes 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marist have won nine out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.