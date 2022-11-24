Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Manhattan

Current Records: Northeastern 0-4; Manhattan 1-2

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will square off against the Manhattan Jaspers at noon ET on Thursday at Copper Box Arena. Manhattan will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Northeastern just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 76-48 defeat to the Syracuse Orange. Northeastern was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Manhattan took their game at home last Friday with ease, bagging an 86-39 win over the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins.

Northeastern is now 0-4 while the Jaspers sit at 1-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 19 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.