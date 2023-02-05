Who's Playing

Rider @ Manhattan

Current Records: Rider 12-9; Manhattan 8-13

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Siena Saints typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Manhattan proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaspers snuck past Siena with a 71-66 victory.

Meanwhile, everything went Rider's way against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday as they made off with an 82-61 win.

The wins brought Manhattan up to 8-13 and Rider to 12-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 33rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. The Broncs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.