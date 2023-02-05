Who's Playing
Rider @ Manhattan
Current Records: Rider 12-9; Manhattan 8-13
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Siena Saints typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Manhattan proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaspers snuck past Siena with a 71-66 victory.
Meanwhile, everything went Rider's way against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday as they made off with an 82-61 win.
The wins brought Manhattan up to 8-13 and Rider to 12-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 33rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. The Broncs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rider have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 65
- Mar 08, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 05, 2019 - Manhattan 73 vs. Rider 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 47
- Feb 08, 2018 - Rider 77 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 07, 2018 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 02, 2017 - Rider 69 vs. Manhattan 68
- Feb 22, 2017 - Rider 93 vs. Manhattan 82
- Jan 13, 2017 - Manhattan 76 vs. Rider 73
- Feb 28, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2016 - Manhattan 65 vs. Rider 57