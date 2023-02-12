Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Manhattan

Current Records: St. Peter's 9-13; Manhattan 8-14

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers are 3-11 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Manhattan and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. The Peacocks should still be riding high after a win, while the Jaspers will be looking to right the ship.

Manhattan ended up a good deal behind the Rider Broncs when they played last week, losing 67-56.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 67-56.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

Manhattan's loss took them down to 8-14 while St. Peter's' victory pulled them up to 9-13. We'll see if the Jaspers can steal the Peacocks' luck or if St. Peter's records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaspers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Peter's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.