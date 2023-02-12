Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Manhattan
Current Records: St. Peter's 9-13; Manhattan 8-14
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers are 3-11 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Manhattan and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. The Peacocks should still be riding high after a win, while the Jaspers will be looking to right the ship.
Manhattan ended up a good deal behind the Rider Broncs when they played last week, losing 67-56.
Meanwhile, St. Peter's strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 67-56.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
Manhattan's loss took them down to 8-14 while St. Peter's' victory pulled them up to 9-13. We'll see if the Jaspers can steal the Peacocks' luck or if St. Peter's records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaspers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
St. Peter's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.
- Dec 30, 2022 - St. Peter's 67 vs. Manhattan 57
- Mar 01, 2022 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 28, 2022 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Manhattan 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - St. Peter's 59 vs. Manhattan 55
- Feb 21, 2020 - St. Peter's 67 vs. Manhattan 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 53
- Feb 02, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. St. Peter's 50
- Jan 17, 2019 - Manhattan 58 vs. St. Peter's 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - Manhattan 68 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Feb 12, 2017 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Manhattan 50
- Dec 04, 2016 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 23, 2016 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Manhattan 40
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 69