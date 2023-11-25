Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Marist looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bucknell 39-27.

If Marist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Bucknell will have to make due with a 2-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Bucknell 2-5, Marist 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Marist is heading back home. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Red Foxes had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Bonnies on Wednesday and fell 67-61.

Despite their loss, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ian Motta, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Red Foxes to 2-2 and the Wildcats to 3-2.

While Marist and Bucknell both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Marist is a solid 6-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 26, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Bucknell 54

Injury Report for Marist

Injury Report for Bucknell

Elvin Edmonds IV: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

No Injury Information