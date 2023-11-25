Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Bucknell 2-5, Marist 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Marist is heading back home. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Red Foxes had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Bonnies on Wednesday and fell 67-61.

Despite their loss, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ian Motta, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Red Foxes to 2-2 and the Wildcats to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Marist was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 60-54. Does Marist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.