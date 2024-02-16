Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Canisius 9-14, Marist 13-9

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at McCann Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Even though Canisius has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Golden Griffins snuck past the Gaels with a 73-69 win. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Canisius did.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Broncs 77-62.

The Golden Griffins' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Red Foxes will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against the Red Foxes in their previous meeting back in January, falling 80-71. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.