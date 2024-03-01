Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Fairfield 18-10, Marist 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at McCann Center. Fairfield knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Red Foxes like a good challenge.

Even though Fairfield has not done well against the Saints recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Stags put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 88-64 victory. Fairfield was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Marist unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks.

The Stags have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-10.

Everything went Fairfield's way against the Red Foxes in their previous matchup back in January as the Stags made off with a 82-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.

  • Jan 07, 2024 - Fairfield 82 vs. Marist 61
  • Feb 17, 2023 - Fairfield 70 vs. Marist 61
  • Dec 30, 2022 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 54
  • Jan 23, 2022 - Fairfield 69 vs. Marist 66
  • Jan 07, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Fairfield 51
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. Marist 52
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Marist 73 vs. Fairfield 63
  • Feb 14, 2020 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 53
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Marist 70 vs. Fairfield 58
  • Mar 01, 2019 - Fairfield 59 vs. Marist 44