Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Marist looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against Lehigh.

Marist came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Lehigh 2-8, Marist 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lehigh is 3-0 against Marist since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 2:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. Lehigh is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lehigh found out the hard way last Thursday. They lost to the Eagles on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.

Meanwhile, Marist unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak last Friday. They fell to the Fighting Irish 60-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marist has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jadin Collins, who scored 12 points along with five assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Max Allen II, who scored 14 points.

The Mountain Hawks have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Lehigh beat Marist 64-54 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lehigh since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh has won all of the games they've played against Marist in the last 6 years.