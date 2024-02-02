Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-13, Marist 10-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marist is heading back home. The Marist Red Foxes and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCann Center. Marist has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24% better than the opposition, a fact Marist proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 80-71.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Broncs 66-62. Mt St Mary's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Red Foxes' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-8. As for the Mountaineers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Marist ended up a good deal behind Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup last Friday, losing 65-48. Will Marist have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Marist.