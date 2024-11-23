Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-6, Marist 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, New Hamp. finally turned things around against Endicott on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-64 victory over the Gulls.

New Hamp. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Endicott only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, Marist had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Big Green by a score of 75-62. The match marked the Red Foxes' most dominant win of the season so far.

New Hamp.'s victory bumped their record up to 2-6. As for Marist, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: New Hamp. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've drained 39.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on New Hamp.: they have a less-than-stellar 1-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Marist is a big 10.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Marist.