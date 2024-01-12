Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Quinnipiac 11-4, Marist 7-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

What to Know

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCann Center. Marist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Quinnipiac, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Bobcats didn't have too much trouble with the Jaspers at home as they won 76-59.

Meanwhile, Marist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to the Stags. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Marist in their matchups with Fairfield: they've now lost four in a row.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac ended up a good deal behind Marist in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 75-59. Can Quinnipiac avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.