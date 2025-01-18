Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ Marist Red Foxes
Current Records: Rider 6-11, Marist 13-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Rider is coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Mt St Mary's by a score of 66-60 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Thursday with eight straight wins... but they left with nine. They walked away with a 56-51 victory over the Peacocks.
Even though they won, Marist struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.
Rider's win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-11. As for Marist, they pushed their record up to 13-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Rider is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Rider: they have a less-than-stellar 6-11 record against the spread this season.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
Odds
Marist is a big 8.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is 127.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Marist 77 vs. Rider 62
- Jan 14, 2024 - Marist 83 vs. Rider 60
- Jan 27, 2023 - Rider 68 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 22, 2022 - Rider 77 vs. Marist 71
- Jan 09, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Marist 75
- Dec 05, 2021 - Marist 79 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 22, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Marist 64
- Jan 12, 2020 - Rider 69 vs. Marist 52
- Dec 16, 2019 - Rider 74 vs. Marist 64