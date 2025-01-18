Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Rider 6-11, Marist 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Rider is coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Mt St Mary's by a score of 66-60 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Thursday with eight straight wins... but they left with nine. They walked away with a 56-51 victory over the Peacocks.

Even though they won, Marist struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Rider's win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-11. As for Marist, they pushed their record up to 13-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Rider is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Rider: they have a less-than-stellar 6-11 record against the spread this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Marist is a big 8.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.