Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Siena 3-14, Marist 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Siena is 8-2 against Marist since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Saints couldn't handle the Bobcats and fell 82-70.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Marist faltered in their match on Friday. The matchup between the Red Foxes and the Mountaineers wasn't particularly close, with the Red Foxes falling 65-48. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marist has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Marist struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Saints have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-14 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, they bumped their record down to 8-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Siena beat Marist 73-65 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Siena since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Red Foxes slightly, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Siena has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marist.