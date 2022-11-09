Who's Playing
American @ Marist
What to Know
The American Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 9th at McCann Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Eagles struggled last year, ending up 10-22. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Marist (14-16), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
American won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - American 77 vs. Marist 73