Who's Playing

Columbia @ Marist

Current Records: Columbia 2-6; Marist 2-4

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET Monday at McCann Center. The Red Foxes will be strutting in after a win while Columbia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Marist didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 60-54 victory.

Meanwhile, Columbia ended up a good deal behind the Providence Friars when they played this past Saturday, losing 78-64. Forward Zinou Bedri wasn't much of a difference maker for Columbia; Bedri played for 26 minutes with.

Marist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Red Foxes' victory brought them up to 2-4 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 2-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Marist has only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Foxes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marist won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Columbia.