Fairfield @ Marist

Current Records: Fairfield 11-14; Marist 8-16

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags are 12-4 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Stags and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Fairfield going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Fairfield sidestepped the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers for a 76-72 win.

Meanwhile, Marist came up short against the Siena Saints on Sunday, falling 73-65.

Fairfield's victory brought them up to 11-14 while the Red Foxes' loss pulled them down to 8-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Stags have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fairfield have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Marist.