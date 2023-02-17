Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Marist
Current Records: Fairfield 11-14; Marist 8-16
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags are 12-4 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Stags and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Fairfield going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Fairfield sidestepped the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers for a 76-72 win.
Meanwhile, Marist came up short against the Siena Saints on Sunday, falling 73-65.
Fairfield's victory brought them up to 11-14 while the Red Foxes' loss pulled them down to 8-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Stags have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
Odds
The Stags are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fairfield have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Marist.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 54
- Jan 23, 2022 - Fairfield 69 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 15, 2021 - Marist 73 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 14, 2020 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Marist 70 vs. Fairfield 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Fairfield 59 vs. Marist 44
- Feb 02, 2019 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 52
- Mar 01, 2018 - Fairfield 71 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Fairfield 83 vs. Marist 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Marist 95 vs. Fairfield 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 53
- Jan 28, 2017 - Fairfield 72 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 15, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Marist 73
- Jan 22, 2016 - Fairfield 88 vs. Marist 76