Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Marist

Current Records: Fairfield 11-14; Marist 8-16

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags are 12-4 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Fairfield and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Stags should still be riding high after a win, while Marist will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Fairfield and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers clashed on Sunday, but Fairfield ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes came up short against the Siena Saints on Sunday, falling 73-65.

Fairfield's victory brought them up to 11-14 while Marist's defeat pulled them down to 8-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Marist.