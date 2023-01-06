Who's Playing
Iona @ Marist
Current Records: Iona 10-4; Marist 4-8
What to Know
The Iona Gaels are 9-2 against the Marist Red Foxes since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Iona and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Gaels won both of their matches against Marist last season (78-71 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Iona proved too difficult a challenge. Iona enjoyed a cozy 73-55 win over the Peacocks.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes' 2022 ended with a 73-54 loss against the Fairfield Stags last Friday.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Iona's victory lifted them to 10-4 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Gaels can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Iona have won nine out of their last 11 games against Marist.
- Jan 02, 2022 - Iona 69 vs. Marist 66
- Dec 01, 2021 - Iona 78 vs. Marist 71
- Feb 16, 2020 - Iona 78 vs. Marist 70
- Jan 19, 2020 - Marist 83 vs. Iona 73
- Jan 31, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Iona 74
- Jan 18, 2019 - Iona 90 vs. Marist 77
- Feb 04, 2018 - Iona 98 vs. Marist 64
- Feb 17, 2017 - Iona 95 vs. Marist 88
- Dec 31, 2016 - Iona 93 vs. Marist 80
- Jan 09, 2016 - Iona 90 vs. Marist 80
- Dec 04, 2015 - Iona 101 vs. Marist 66