Who's Playing

Iona @ Marist

Current Records: Iona 10-4; Marist 4-8

What to Know

The Iona Gaels are 9-2 against the Marist Red Foxes since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Iona and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Gaels won both of their matches against Marist last season (78-71 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Iona proved too difficult a challenge. Iona enjoyed a cozy 73-55 win over the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes' 2022 ended with a 73-54 loss against the Fairfield Stags last Friday.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Iona's victory lifted them to 10-4 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Gaels can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

Odds

The Gaels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 11 games against Marist.