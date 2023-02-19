Who's Playing

Niagara @ Marist

Current Records: Niagara 14-11; Marist 8-17

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Red Foxes and Niagara will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Marist came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Friday, falling 70-61.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Purple Eagles as they fell 70-66 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday.

The losses put Marist at 8-17 and Niagara at 14-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist is 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. Niagaras have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marist and Niagara both have eight wins in their last 16 games.