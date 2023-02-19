Who's Playing
Niagara @ Marist
Current Records: Niagara 14-11; Marist 8-17
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Red Foxes and Niagara will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Marist came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Friday, falling 70-61.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Purple Eagles as they fell 70-66 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday.
The losses put Marist at 8-17 and Niagara at 14-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist is 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. Niagaras have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marist and Niagara both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61
- Mar 10, 2020 - Niagara 56 vs. Marist 54
- Feb 23, 2020 - Marist 76 vs. Niagara 54
- Jan 31, 2020 - Marist 67 vs. Niagara 48
- Feb 08, 2019 - Marist 79 vs. Niagara 58
- Feb 23, 2018 - Niagara 100 vs. Marist 76
- Jan 07, 2018 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Marist 93 vs. Niagara 87
- Dec 02, 2016 - Marist 72 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 18, 2016 - Niagara 76 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 28, 2016 - Niagara 69 vs. Marist 66