Who's Playing

Rider @ Marist

Current Records: Rider 9-9; Marist 7-11

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the Rider Broncs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Marist and Rider will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Broncs should still be riding high after a win, while Marist will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Marist as they fell 59-55 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.

Speaking of close games: Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday, sneaking past 67-65.

Marist's loss took them down to 7-11 while Rider's victory pulled them up to 9-9. We'll see if the Red Foxes can steal Rider's luck or if Rider records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Marist.