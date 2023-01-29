Who's Playing
Siena @ Marist
Current Records: Siena 14-7; Marist 7-12
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Siena Saints will be on the road. Siena and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Saints winning the first 67-60 on the road and Marist taking the second 62-53.
The Iona Gaels typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena enjoyed a cozy 70-53 victory over Iona.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes ended up a good deal behind the Rider Broncs when they played on Friday, losing 68-52.
Siena's win lifted them to 14-7 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 7-12. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Marist.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Marist 62 vs. Siena 53
- Jan 14, 2022 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Siena 63 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 30, 2021 - Marist 55 vs. Siena 54
- Feb 28, 2020 - Siena 52 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 24, 2020 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 55
- Jan 11, 2019 - Siena 71 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 18, 2018 - Siena 68 vs. Marist 65
- Dec 29, 2017 - Marist 63 vs. Siena 58
- Feb 26, 2017 - Siena 80 vs. Marist 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Marist 77
- Feb 07, 2016 - Marist 79 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Siena 77 vs. Marist 66