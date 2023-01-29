Who's Playing

Siena @ Marist

Current Records: Siena 14-7; Marist 7-12

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Siena Saints will be on the road. Siena and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Saints winning the first 67-60 on the road and Marist taking the second 62-53.

The Iona Gaels typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena enjoyed a cozy 70-53 victory over Iona.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes ended up a good deal behind the Rider Broncs when they played on Friday, losing 68-52.

Siena's win lifted them to 14-7 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 7-12. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success or if Marist bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Marist.