Who's Playing
Siena @ Marist
Current Records: Siena 14-7; Marist 7-12
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 67-60 on the road and the Red Foxes taking the second 62-53.
The contest between Marist and the Rider Broncs this past Friday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 68-52.
Meanwhile, the Iona Gaels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena captured a comfortable 70-53 victory.
Marist is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Siena's win lifted them to 14-7 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 7-12. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success or if the Red Foxes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
Odds
The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Marist.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Marist 62 vs. Siena 53
- Jan 14, 2022 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Siena 63 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 30, 2021 - Marist 55 vs. Siena 54
- Feb 28, 2020 - Siena 52 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 24, 2020 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 55
- Jan 11, 2019 - Siena 71 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 18, 2018 - Siena 68 vs. Marist 65
- Dec 29, 2017 - Marist 63 vs. Siena 58
- Feb 26, 2017 - Siena 80 vs. Marist 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Marist 77
- Feb 07, 2016 - Marist 79 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Siena 77 vs. Marist 66