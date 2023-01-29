Who's Playing

Siena @ Marist

Current Records: Siena 14-7; Marist 7-12

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at McCann Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 67-60 on the road and the Red Foxes taking the second 62-53.

The contest between Marist and the Rider Broncs this past Friday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 68-52.

Meanwhile, the Iona Gaels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena captured a comfortable 70-53 victory.

Marist is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Siena's win lifted them to 14-7 while Marist's defeat dropped them down to 7-12. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success or if the Red Foxes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Marist.