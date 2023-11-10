Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Rider 1-0, Marquette 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will head out on the road to face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Rider took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 113-67 victory over the Mighty Macs at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-38.

Meanwhile, Marquette entered their matchup on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 92-70 margin over the Huskies. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Marquette did.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Kam Jones, who earned 20 points. Oso Ighodaro was another key contributor, earning 13 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Broncs and the Golden Eagles both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Rider must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 25-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 14-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Marquette is a big 25-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

