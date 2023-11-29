Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Marquette looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Utah 52-36.

If Marquette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Utah will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-5, Marquette 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

Marquette will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Marquette unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Boilermakers by a score of 78-75. Marquette didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Marquette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Kolek, who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Kam Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 71-59 to the Beacons.

Jalen Reynolds put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Southern Utah was Tai'Reon Joseph's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 5-1 season records intact.

As mentioned, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 30.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 29.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.