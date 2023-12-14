Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: St. Thomas 6-4, Marquette 8-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies will head out on the road to face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Thomas waltzed into Sunday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Cougars 66-50. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Thomas did.

Marquette has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Fighting Irish with a sharp 78-59 win on Saturday. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20 in Marquette's favor.

Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Oso Ighodaro, who scored 20 points, and Tyler Kolek, who scored 17 points along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Tommies' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.