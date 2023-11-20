Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: UCLA 3-0, Marquette 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

UCLA has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 11:30 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UCLA was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 78-58 margin over the Sharks. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.3% better than the opposition, as UCLA's was.

Among those leading the charge was Adem Bona, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Aday Mara was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Meanwhile, Marquette waltzed into Tuesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Fighting Illini by a score of 71-64.

Marquette's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Kolek, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Oso Ighodaro, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Bruins' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

UCLA is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCLA has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've nailed 50.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won both of the games they've played against Marquette in the last 3 years.