Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: UConn 26-3, Marquette 22-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

UConn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UConn, who comes in off a win.

UConn put the finishing touches on their 14th blowout victory of the season on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Pirates 91-61 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15.5 in UConn's favor.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donovan Clingan led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Stephon Castle, who scored 21 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Marquette's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 89-75 to the Bluejays. Marquette found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kam Jones, who scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of David Joplin, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Huskies' win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 26-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 22-7.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marquette, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, Marquette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UConn against Marquette when the teams last played back in February as the squad secured a 81-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UConn is a 5-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Marquette.