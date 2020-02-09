How to watch Marquette vs. Butler: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Butler @ Marquette

Current Records: Butler 18-5; Marquette 16-6

What to Know

The #19 Butler Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Butler and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Wednesday Butler sidestepped the Villanova Wildcats for a 79-76 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Butler's forward Sean McDermott was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points along with eight boards.

Speaking of close games: Marquette came out on top in a nail-biter against the DePaul Blue Demons two weeks ago, sneaking past 76-72. Guard Markus Howard took over for Marquette, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Butler is now 18-5 while Marquette sits at 16-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.6 on average. But Marquette enters the game with 78.3 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Butler have won six out of their last nine games against Marquette.