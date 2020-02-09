How to watch Marquette vs. Butler: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Marquette vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Marquette
Current Records: Butler 18-5; Marquette 16-6
What to Know
The #19 Butler Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Butler and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but this past Wednesday Butler sidestepped the Villanova Wildcats for a 79-76 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Butler's forward Sean McDermott was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points along with eight boards.
Speaking of close games: Marquette came out on top in a nail-biter against the DePaul Blue Demons two weeks ago, sneaking past 76-72. Guard Markus Howard took over for Marquette, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
Butler is now 18-5 while Marquette sits at 16-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.6 on average. But Marquette enters the game with 78.3 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.99
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Butler have won six out of their last nine games against Marquette.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Butler 89 vs. Marquette 85
- Feb 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Butler 69
- Jan 30, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Butler 58
- Jan 31, 2018 - Butler 92 vs. Marquette 72
- Jan 12, 2018 - Butler 94 vs. Marquette 83
- Feb 07, 2017 - Butler 68 vs. Marquette 65
- Jan 16, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Marquette 80
- Mar 05, 2016 - Butler 95 vs. Marquette 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Marquette 75 vs. Butler 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Wichita State vs Houston odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
Marquette vs. Butler odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Duke's Dean Dome double buzzer-beater
Saturday's Duke-North Carolina game was one of the most unpredictable and unlikely outcomes...
-
Southern Illinois beats buzzer for win
Duke's win over North Carolina wasn't the only buzzer beater in college basketball on Saturday
-
Duke-UNC game ends in crazy fashion
How crazy were these two sequences?
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium