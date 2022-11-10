Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Marquette

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Al McGuire Center. Returning after a rocky 7-23 year, the Chippewas are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Marquette was 19-13 last season and is coming off of a 79-69 victory against the Radford Highlanders on Monday.

Since the experts predict a defeat, CMU will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.