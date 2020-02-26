How to watch Marquette vs. Georgetown: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Marquette vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Marquette
Current Records: Georgetown 15-12; Marquette 17-9
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
The contest between Marquette and the Providence Friars this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Marquette falling 84-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Markus Howard did his best for Marquette, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 53% of their total).
Meanwhile, Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Guard Jahvon Blair had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Marquette is now 17-9 while Georgetown sits at 15-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles come into the game boasting the 17th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.4. Georgetown is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marquette have won six out of their last nine games against Georgetown.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Georgetown 80
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgetown 86 vs. Marquette 84
- Jan 15, 2019 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Georgetown 86
- Dec 30, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Marquette 76 vs. Georgetown 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Marquette 88 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 70
