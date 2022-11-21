Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Marquette

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-0; Marquette 3-1

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will square off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped this past Thursday, as they easily beat the South Dakota Coyotes at home 79-42. Mississippi State's guard Cameron Matthews was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 14 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Thursday was the absolute smackdown Marquette laid on the LIU Sharks. The Golden Eagles can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 31 points. Prosper's performance made up for a slower contest against the Purdue Boilermakers last Tuesday. Prosper's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

MSU is now a perfect 4-0 while the Golden Eagles sit at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU ranks second in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 46.8 on average. But Marquette comes into the game boasting the 33rd most points per game in college basketball at 85.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.