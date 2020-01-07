How to watch Marquette vs. Providence: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Marquette vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Marquette
Current Records: Providence 9-6; Marquette 11-3
What to Know
The Providence Friars' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Providence is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
Providence escaped with a win against the DePaul Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. G Maliek White (16 points) and G Luwane Pipkins (16 points) were the top scorers for Providence.
Meanwhile, the Marquette Golden Eagles greeted the new year with a 71-60 win over the Villanova Wildcats. G Markus Howard took over for Marquette, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to eight boards.
The Friars aren't expected to pull this one out (Marquette is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Friars are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Friars to 9-6 and the Golden Eagles to 11-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marquette have won five out of their last eight games against Providence.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Providence 58
- Jan 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Providence 77 vs. Marquette 75
- Jan 03, 2018 - Marquette 95 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 25, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. Marquette 69
- Jan 28, 2017 - Providence 79 vs. Marquette 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Marquette 96 vs. Providence 91
- Jan 05, 2016 - Marquette 65 vs. Providence 64
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic