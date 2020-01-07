How to watch Marquette vs. Providence: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Providence @ Marquette

Current Records: Providence 9-6; Marquette 11-3

What to Know

The Providence Friars' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Providence is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Providence escaped with a win against the DePaul Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. G Maliek White (16 points) and G Luwane Pipkins (16 points) were the top scorers for Providence.

Meanwhile, the Marquette Golden Eagles greeted the new year with a 71-60 win over the Villanova Wildcats. G Markus Howard took over for Marquette, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to eight boards.

The Friars aren't expected to pull this one out (Marquette is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Friars are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Friars to 9-6 and the Golden Eagles to 11-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Marquette have won five out of their last eight games against Providence.