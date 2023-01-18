Who's Playing

Providence @ Marquette

Current Records: Providence 14-4; Marquette 14-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the #22 Providence Friars and the #20 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. If the contest is anything like Providence's 103-98 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Friars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Creighton Bluejays. One thing holding Providence back was the mediocre play of guard Alyn Breed, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 80-76 to the Xavier Musketeers. Despite the defeat, Marquette got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Kolek, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Providence is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marquette.