Who's Playing
Providence @ Marquette
Current Records: Providence 14-4; Marquette 14-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the #22 Providence Friars and the #20 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. If the contest is anything like Providence's 103-98 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Friars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Creighton Bluejays. One thing holding Providence back was the mediocre play of guard Alyn Breed, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 80-76 to the Xavier Musketeers. Despite the defeat, Marquette got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Kolek, who had 25 points and seven assists.
Providence is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Providence have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marquette.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Providence 103 vs. Marquette 98
- Jan 30, 2022 - Providence 65 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 04, 2022 - Marquette 88 vs. Providence 56
- Jan 27, 2021 - Providence 72 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 12, 2021 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Providence 84 vs. Marquette 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Providence 81 vs. Marquette 80
- Feb 23, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Providence 58
- Jan 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Providence 77 vs. Marquette 75
- Jan 03, 2018 - Marquette 95 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 25, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. Marquette 69
- Jan 28, 2017 - Providence 79 vs. Marquette 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Marquette 96 vs. Providence 91
- Jan 05, 2016 - Marquette 65 vs. Providence 64