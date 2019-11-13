How to watch Marquette vs. Purdue: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Marquette vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette (home) vs. Purdue (away)
Current Records: Marquette 1-0; Purdue 1-1
Last Season Records: Marquette 24-9; Purdue 23-9
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Marquette took care of business in their home opener. They steamrolled the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 88-53.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Texas Longhorns took down Purdue 70-66 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 18.5-point spread last Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Marquette's win lifted them to 1-0 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Golden Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Purdue bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 14, 2017 - Purdue 86 vs. Marquette 71
