Who's Playing

Radford @ Marquette

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Marquette Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Radford (10-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Marquette went 19-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 95-63 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.