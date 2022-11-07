Who's Playing
Radford @ Marquette
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders and the Marquette Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Radford (10-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Marquette went 19-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 95-63 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.