Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Marquette

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-2; Marquette 6-2

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles made easy work of the Baylor Bears on Tuesday and carried off a 96-70 win. Marquette got double-digit scores from four players: forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (24), guard Kam Jones (20), forward David Joplin (19), and forward Oso Ighodaro (10).

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wisconsin's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Chucky Hepburn, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Marquette's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. In Marquette's victory, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 24 points along with five rebounds and Kam Jones had 20 points. We'll see if Wisconsin have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won four out of their last seven games against Wisconsin.