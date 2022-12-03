Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Marquette
Current Records: Wisconsin 5-2; Marquette 6-2
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles made easy work of the Baylor Bears on Tuesday and carried off a 96-70 win. Marquette got double-digit scores from four players: forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (24), guard Kam Jones (20), forward David Joplin (19), and forward Oso Ighodaro (10).
Meanwhile, Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wisconsin's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Chucky Hepburn, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
Marquette's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. In Marquette's victory, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 24 points along with five rebounds and Kam Jones had 20 points. We'll see if Wisconsin have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marquette have won four out of their last seven games against Wisconsin.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Marquette 76
- Dec 04, 2020 - Marquette 67 vs. Wisconsin 65
- Nov 17, 2019 - Wisconsin 77 vs. Marquette 61
- Dec 08, 2018 - Marquette 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marquette 82 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Dec 10, 2016 - Wisconsin 0 vs. Marquette 0
- Dec 12, 2015 - Marquette 57 vs. Wisconsin 55