Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: App. State 23-5, Marshall 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while App. State will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-67 victory over the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd took a serious blow against the Dukes on Wednesday, falling 84-58.

Marshall struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-5 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Odds

App. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against App. State.