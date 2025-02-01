Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-13, Marshall 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Marshall would be headed in after a win, but Georgia State made sure that didn't happen. Marshall took an 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State. The Thundering Herd's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 73-64 to James Madison.

Coastal Carolina struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Marshall's loss dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 77-64. Does Marshall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coastal Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.