Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-13, Marshall 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Thundering Herd didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bobcats, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 76-68 victory over the Warhawks. The win was just what Georgia Southern needed coming off of a 109-83 loss in their prior game.

The Thundering Herd are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-13.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Marshall's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Georgia Southern 84-83. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Georgia Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Marshall and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.