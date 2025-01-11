Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marshall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 45-35 lead against Georgia Southern.

Marshall came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-8, Marshall 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Georgia Southern fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Georgia State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Panthers 82-78.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Marshall hadn't done well against James Madison recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Marshall had just enough and edged James Madison out 80-78. With that victory, the Thundering Herd brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Marshall, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Marshall is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall and Georgia Southern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.