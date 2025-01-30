Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia State 7-14, Marshall 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, Georgia State couldn't handle James Madison and fell 86-79.

Meanwhile, Marshall entered their tilt with Georgia Southern on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They secured a 71-67 W over the Eagles.

Georgia State's loss dropped their record down to 7-14. As for Marshall, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State came up short against Marshall in their previous meeting on Thursday, falling 92-79. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Georgia State.