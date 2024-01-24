Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia State 9-9, Marshall 9-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Cam Henderson Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Georgia State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 86-70 fall against the Eagles. Georgia State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Georgia State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern posted 19 assists.

Meanwhile, after a 92-83 finish the last time they played, Marshall and James Madison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The contest between both teams on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Thundering Herd falling 67-52 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points they have scored all season.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Thundering Herd, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 9-11.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State came up short against Marshall in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 88-77. Can Georgia State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last year.