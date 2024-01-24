Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia State 9-9, Marshall 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 92-83 finish the last time they played, Marshall and James Madison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The matchup between both teams wasn't particularly close, with the Thundering Herd falling 67-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points they have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Georgia State last Saturday, but the final result did not. The matchup between the Panthers and the Eagles wasn't particularly close, with the Panthers falling 86-70. Georgia State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Georgia State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern posted 19 assists.

The Thundering Herd's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Marshall is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last year.