Ohio Bobcats @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Ohio 4-5, Marshall 5-5

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They will welcome the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Marshall couldn't handle Wright State and fell 88-79. That's two games in a row now that the Thundering Herd have lost by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Ohio). They walked away with an 88-76 victory over Morehead State on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Among those leading the charge was Jackson Paveletzke, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds. Aidan Hadaway was another key player, earning 12 points plus two steals.

Marshall dropped their record down to 5-5 with the loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Ohio, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Ohio, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Marshall's sizable advantage in that area, Ohio will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall beat Ohio 74-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Marshall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ohio turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ohio.