Who's Playing
Ohio Bobcats @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Current Records: Ohio 4-5, Marshall 5-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
What to Know
After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They will welcome the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.
On Wednesday, Marshall couldn't handle Wright State and fell 88-79. That's two games in a row now that the Thundering Herd have lost by exactly nine points.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Ohio). They walked away with an 88-76 victory over Morehead State on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.
Among those leading the charge was Jackson Paveletzke, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds. Aidan Hadaway was another key player, earning 12 points plus two steals.
Marshall dropped their record down to 5-5 with the loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Ohio, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Ohio, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Marshall's sizable advantage in that area, Ohio will need to find a way to close that gap.
Marshall beat Ohio 74-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Marshall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ohio turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Marshall has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ohio.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Marshall 74 vs. Ohio 69
- Dec 03, 2022 - Marshall 83 vs. Ohio 69
- Dec 15, 2021 - Ohio 75 vs. Marshall 65
- Dec 13, 2020 - Marshall 81 vs. Ohio 67
- Dec 01, 2018 - Ohio 101 vs. Marshall 84
- Dec 16, 2017 - Marshall 99 vs. Ohio 96
- Nov 30, 2016 - Marshall 98 vs. Ohio 88
- Dec 01, 2015 - Ohio 85 vs. Marshall 70