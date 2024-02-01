Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Current Records: Old Dominion 5-16, Marshall 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Old Dominion has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.
The point spread may have favored Old Dominion on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-70 to the Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.
The Monarchs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, the win got them back to even at 11-11.
Old Dominion took their win against Marshall when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 91-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Old Dominion 91 vs. Marshall 66
- Feb 24, 2023 - Old Dominion 71 vs. Marshall 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67