Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Old Dominion 5-16, Marshall 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.

The point spread may have favored Old Dominion on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-70 to the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

The Monarchs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

Old Dominion took their win against Marshall when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 91-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.

  • Jan 18, 2024 - Old Dominion 91 vs. Marshall 66
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Old Dominion 71 vs. Marshall 67
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
  • Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67