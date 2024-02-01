Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Old Dominion 5-16, Marshall 11-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.

The point spread may have favored Old Dominion on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-70 to the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

The Monarchs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

Old Dominion took their win against Marshall when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 91-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.