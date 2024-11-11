Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-2, Marshall 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Cam Henderson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Marshall is headed into Monday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Toledo. Marshall fell 90-80 to Toledo on Saturday.

Marshall's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Martin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Dezayne Mingo, who posted 12 points plus six assists and six rebounds. What's more, Martin also posted a 61.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bucknell.

Despite their defeat, Southern Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Damoni Harrison, who scored 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayland Randall, who scored 17 points.

Marshall's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Southern Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-18 record against the spread.

Marshall ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $855.80. On the other hand, Southern Indiana was 5-18 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Marshall is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.