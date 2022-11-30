Who's Playing

Akron @ Marshall

Current Records: Akron 3-3; Marshall 5-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will take on the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

If there were any doubts why Marshall was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their game against the Morehead State Eagles this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-59 score.

As for Akron, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Nevada Wolf Pack by a score of 62-58. The losing side was boosted by guard Tavari Johnson, who had 21 points. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against the LSU Tigers last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Thundering Herd are now 5-1 while the Zips sit at 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.5 on average. Less enviably, Akron has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won three out of their last six games against Marshall.