Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Marshall

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-7; Marshall 12-4

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Henderson Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Coastal Carolina was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 63-62 to the App. State Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Thundering Herd were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 81-76 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.